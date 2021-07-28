FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.66. 49,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

