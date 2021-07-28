FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,101 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. 8,409,234 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.