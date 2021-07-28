FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.54. The stock had a trading volume of 177,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,935. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.