FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,865 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of TIPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

