Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,287 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,137 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 324.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

