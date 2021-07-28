Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2542275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,087,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.