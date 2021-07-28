Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2542275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,087,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.