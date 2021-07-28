Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

PDYPY stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.32.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

