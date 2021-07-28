Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 229,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40.

