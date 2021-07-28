Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 229,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.