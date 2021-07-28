Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 6,609 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

