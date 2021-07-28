Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

