Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of TMTSU stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

