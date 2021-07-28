Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

