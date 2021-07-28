Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $110.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FND opened at $118.82 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

