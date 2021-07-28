FLO Hits Market Cap of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

