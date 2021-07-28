First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 311,106 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86.

