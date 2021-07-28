First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 233.0% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95.

