First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

