First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%.

FSFG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,399.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

