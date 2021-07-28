First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.09% of First Republic Bank worth $313,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,476,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.86. 7,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,655. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

