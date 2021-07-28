First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.36.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.75. 858,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.21 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.23.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

