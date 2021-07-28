First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of First National stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First National has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.