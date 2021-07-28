First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

