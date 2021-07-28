First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 182,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

