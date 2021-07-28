First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

FBNC traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 2,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

