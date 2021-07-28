First Advantage Co.’s (NYSE:FA) Quiet Period Will End on August 2nd

First Advantage’s (NYSE:FA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 2nd. First Advantage had issued 25,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $382,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on FA. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

