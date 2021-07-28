FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001150 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.