Financial Survey: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) versus Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Broadcom 0 5 18 0 2.78

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $496.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Broadcom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 18.35 -$12.70 million ($2.47) -1.40 Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.16 $2.96 billion $18.45 25.76

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53% Broadcom 19.11% 41.39% 12.82%

Summary

Broadcom beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

