Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Sells 32 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,148,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $256.51 and a 1 year high of $368.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

