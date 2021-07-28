Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. 4,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,021. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

