Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.38 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 280,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 389,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 62,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

