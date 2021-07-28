Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crane by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crane by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CR stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

