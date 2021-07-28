Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $233,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,090,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,004,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,724,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

