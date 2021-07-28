Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes $751,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 175,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,100,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

