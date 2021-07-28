Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $263,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $402.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.67 and a twelve month high of $405.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

