Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $218,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Boeing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,357,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.36. 914,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.26.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

