Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,196. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.