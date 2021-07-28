FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $8.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
FFDF opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.83. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $78.00.
About FFD Financial
