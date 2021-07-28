FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $8.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

FFDF opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.83. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

