Fentura Financial, Inc. (FETM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Fentura Financial has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $20.65.

Fentura Financial Company Profile

Fentura Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The State Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and governmental entities. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

