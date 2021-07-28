Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

FSS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,266. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.