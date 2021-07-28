Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.71.

FMCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.