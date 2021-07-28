FDM Group (Holdings) plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FDM opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,023.24. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.86.

Get FDM Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDM shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.