Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FTRK remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 850,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,082. Fast Track Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Fast Track Solutions Company Profile
