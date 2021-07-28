Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

