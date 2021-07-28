Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.