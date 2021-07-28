F5 Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 860% compared to the average volume of 662 call options.

F5 Networks stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.46.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

