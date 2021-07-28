F5 Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 860% compared to the average volume of 662 call options.
F5 Networks stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.46.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
