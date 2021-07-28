F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

