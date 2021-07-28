F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $192.62, but opened at $206.20. Bank of America now has a $285.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $210.00. F5 Networks shares last traded at $206.47, with a volume of 24,733 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.46.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

