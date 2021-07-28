F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $11.95 on Tuesday, hitting $204.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,700. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.46.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

