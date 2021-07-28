F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of F5 Networks worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.46.

FFIV opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

