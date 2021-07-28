F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.46.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

